Lagos Police Commence Investigation Into Tiwa Savage’s Petition Against Davido

Operatives of Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the receipt of the petition by Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, over alleged bullying and threats to her life by David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The popular female singer, in the petition which made rounds online, accused Davido of uttering disrespectful words in reaction to a post which included herself and the singer’s Baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Tiwa Savage explained how she expressed disappointment at Davido’s threats and reminded him of how she stood by his family, especially when he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while responding to an inquiry by PUNCH on Tuesday, said investigation had begun into the allegations.

He said: “I can confirm to you that we have received the petition and investigation has commenced.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that in a post via Instagram on Monday, Tiwa’s ex-husband accused Davido of disrespecting his family and promised to teach him a lesson.

In another post, Billz also called out the ‘Timeless’ crooner of threatening to send boys after Tiwa Savage and has been bullying the singer.

He added that Davido displayed arrogance and a carefree attitude when he attempted to reach out to him.