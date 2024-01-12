“Life Is About So Much More Than Material Things” – May Edochie Reacts To Yul’s Instagram Post

May Yul Edochie, the ex-wife of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, replied to one of his postings in which he discussed the vanity of life.

On his verified page recently, Yul Edochie preached about the importance of love and exhorted everyone to share love.

According to the controversial actor, every success is a borrowed moment. He made fun of his divorced wife’s recent accomplishments by saying that nothing is anyone’s property.

He also admonished his followers to love God and their fellow human.

May answered to this by saying that life is about more than just material possessions on her Instagram feed.

She was grateful for the support she received from her family, who had become her admirers.

May wrote, “According to God, life is about so much more than material things. Thanks for all the love my amazing fam. Love y’all back.”

