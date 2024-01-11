Mambilla Fraud: ‘There’s Concern For Agunloye’s Safety In Kuje Prison, Bola Ige’s Killers May Accord Him Same Fate’ — Wole Soyinka Warns

Nigerian playwright and novelist, Wole Soyinka, has raised concerns about the safety of former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, in prison.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arraigned Agunloye at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo over allegations of fraud.

The Court however ordered that the former Minister be remanded at the Kuje correctional facility.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Wednesday via his spokesman, Jahman Anikulapo, Soyinka said Agunloye’s remand in Kuje prison gave “justifiable, high-level concern for his safety.”

According to him, the late Bola Ige, Agunloye’s predecessor in office, was murdered in his bedroom by professional assassins, adding that the killers are yet to be identified.

“Dr. Olu Agunloye, we learn, was finally charged to court today. The case was adjourned, and the Presiding Judge, in his or her wisdom, proceeded to remand the accused in Kuje prison, pending resumption of his case.

“I wish to alert the nation, and the government that there exists a justifiable, high-level concern for his safety.

“I have made it clear, even as recently as a few weeks ago, that Bola Ige’s murder was not unconnected with the Mambilla scam. Olu Agunloye worked closely with me, both within and outside routine police motions, to unmask Ige’s killers.

“It would therefore amount to unpardonable complacency to propose that there are no forces sufficiently desperate to accord him the same fate as Bola Ige. That goal is made easier by the abrupt decision to remand him in prison,” the statement read.

The Nobel laureate further called for “an independent, non-partisan commission to probe at length and in-depth, in public settings, this scandal of expanding dimensions that has crippled the energy needs of a nation of two hundred million citizens over the past two decades. The latest development is sinister and alarming”.

“Let it be understood that if anything happens to this pivotal witness while in custody, the inference will be heard loud, clear, and unambiguous,” Soyinka cautioned.