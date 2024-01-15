Man Begins 200-Hour Ironing Marathon in Attempt to Break Guinness World Record

Dauda Abdulfatai, a Nigerian from Kogi state, has launched a 200-hour ironing marathon in an attempt to break Gareth Sander’s 100-hour Guinness World Record.

He began the hunt on Wednesday morning at Off Ajaokuta Road, Ganaja Village, Lokoja, Kogi State, following a positive response from Guinness World Records via letter.

Of the 200 hours planned for the marathon, he was said to have completed 80 hours.

His goal is to surpass the existing record of 100 hours held by Gareth Sander of the United Kingdom.

In 2015, Gareth Sanders, a 28-year-old manager of a cleaning company, broke the Guinness record for the longest continuous ironing session, finishing over 2,000 items in nearly 100 hours.

