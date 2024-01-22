Man Over The Moon As He Wins N6.5m Car In Celebration Of Tunde Ednut’s Birthday

A young Nigerian man was overjoyed after winning Tunde Ednut’s automobile giveaway in honour of his 38th birthday.

The entertainer, who celebrated his birthday a few days ago, kept his promise to deliver a new car to one of his fans.

A 2008 Toyota Camry valued at N6.5 million was given away to a fan named as Johnson Linus, according to a video posted by Tunde Ednut on social media.

The car’s winner, who stressed that he could not envision himself behind the wheel of a vehicle for the next three years, was ecstatic and could not contain his happiness.

“I no believe am say in this next three years, I go get this car or even drive a car. But Tunde, you make me enter car; na increase you go dey increase, nothing go stop you,” he said in part.

SEE VIDEO: