Man Who Attempted 168-Hour Standing Marathon To Achieve Guinness World Record Quits After 4 Hours

Patrick Amenuvor of Ghana has unfortunately called off his attempt to break the Guinness World Record with his 168-hour solo standing marathon, or Stand-a-thon.

He began the marathon on Sunday, January 14, intending to finish by the 21st of the same month, but he was compelled to stop after four hours. Patrick had planned to remain still for a full week.

The Indian, Akshinthala Seshu Babu, holds the record for the longest standing time in the globe. In 2001, he stood in Mahatma Gandhi’s stance for 25:01 hours, and in 2002, for 35 hours, using a stick. He also made one 37-hour effort to break the record in 2015.

However, Patrick’s management released a statement explaining why his stand-a-thon was cancelled.

As mentioned in the report, the unexpected electrical outages forced an official halt to the expedition.

The statement reads, “We regret to inform you that the continuation of the Stand-A-Thon has encountered insurmountable challenges, necessitating an official halt.”

The following reasons underscore this decision: 1. Unforeseen electrical outages and technical complications disrupted the event during the specified period.”

“2. In adherence to the principles of integrity and fair play, we hereby disclose our intention to cease the OFFICIAL STAND-A-THON attempt. This decision stems from the acknowledgment of rule violations that could compromise the pursuit of breaking the record.”

“In light of these developments, a comprehensive review by management is imperative. We aim to rectify any oversights and prevent future errors that may impede subsequent attempts.”

“We extend our sincere gratitude to all who have steadfastly stood by us throughout this endeavor”.

