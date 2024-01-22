Marrying As A Virgin Not Guarantee You Won’t Get Divorced – Sarah Martins Disputes Solomon Buchi Notion

Actress Sarah Martins has disputed Solomon Buchi’s claim that virgins have the lowest divorce rate.

Prior to this, Solomon Buchi had contended on Twitter that data supported the idea that individuals who maintain low-key, monogamous relationships and are virgins are happier in their marriages and are, consequently, less likely to file for divorce.

However, Sarah Martins provided anecdotal evidence to counter Solomon Buchi’s claims.

Despite being a virgin when she was married at 19, she made it plain that this did not spare her from having to make the difficult decision to leave her husband when her health was in danger.

Sarah Martins maintained that being a virgin does not guarantee a long-term marriage, even though she was a faithful, submissive, and hardworking wife during her marriage.

“I am still a loyal, submissive, respectful, hardworking woman. Getting married as a virgin will never stop you from getting a divorce if the need arises.. if e no good for your health quit!,” Sarah Martins wrote in part.

