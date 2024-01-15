Mentally Unstable Man Undergoing Church Deliverance Machetes Member

A mentally unstable man, undergoing a deliverance at a church in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has reportedly macheted a worshipper.

The man was said to have picked up a cutlass from the altar and swung at the church member giving him a deep cut.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was said to be responding to treatment.

“The man of God claimed he could heal the mad man and started praying.

“As the prayers were ongoing, the insane man, during a struggle with the pastor and other members of the church picked up a cutlass from the altar and wounded one of the worshippers.

“The suspected unsound mind has been taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and medication,” a source said, according to Punch.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga also confirmed the incident on Sunday.

“Preliminary information reveals that the man of God claimed he could heal the madman and started praying.

“As the prayers were ongoing, the insane man, during a struggle with the pastor and other members/witnesses, picked up a cutlass from the altar and wounded one of the members.

“Furthermore, the suspected unsound mind has been taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and medication, and his relatives are under interrogation in safe custody. Further details shall be communicated,” he said.