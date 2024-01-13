Merger: “It Will Be Difficult To Dislodge APC In 2027”- PDP Tells Opposition Groups

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that it will be difficult to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 presidential polls without a coalition.

Recall that PDP 2023 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had made a merger proposal, while hosting the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, on Friday.

The former Vice President warned against the likelihood of Nigeria slipping into a one-party state.

However, while reacting to Atiku’s statement, the Deputy Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, during an interview with the PUNCH, on Saturday said that the party’s former presidential candidate made the call to protect the future of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Abdullahi added that only a genuine coalition of opposition political parties could boot out the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration.

READ MORE: Labour Party Debunks Involvement In Merger Talks

He said: “We believe only merger or coming together of all opposition political parties will produce a better result.

“So there is a need for other political parties to understand that it will be difficult to defeat the All Progressives Congress without a merger.

“So the other political parties must see the reason and identify with the PDP’s clamour for coalition. So, if they see this, then the better for Nigeria’s opposition and the people.

“But if other political parties want to go about it individually, they are not as strong as the PDP. It is very difficult for us to attain the objective of taking charge of the government and sacking this army of occupation that has decided to inflict maximum penury and anguish on Nigerians.”