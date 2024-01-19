Mohbad’s Management Allegedly Sues Father For Defamation Of Character

A lawsuit for defamation of character has reportedly been filed by the late singer Mohbad’s management against Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, as they seek the removal of his disparaging remarks and N200 million in damages.

Recall that in a TVC interview, the singer’s father claimed that his late 26-year-old son had a will.

He claimed he just learned of the thumbprint rather than the signature on the aforementioned will after Mohbad passed away.

”Would you believe that I met a lawyer and not a doctor inside that compound just for them to arrange whatever they want to arrange. I was so shocked when I heard the 26yr old has a Will, me as a father I’m 56yrs and I don’t have anything like that and I’ve never thought of it, 26yr old now have a Will which is a capital No! They collaborate with the Lawyer” he said in part.

Earlier, his management issued a statement refuting the report, stating that, to the best of their knowledge, such a will is unheard of and unreal.

According to a court letter purportedly delivered by Mohbad’s management via their attorneys, Mohbad’s father has been sued and is being asked to retract his “slanderous” remarks in exchange for an apology.

The administration of Mohbad is also requesting N200 million as damages.

The legal letter reads in part,

“We are Solicitors to MR. OLUWASANMI FALADE ESQ (hereinafter referred to as “our Clien), and

on whose behalf, we write this letter to you in respect of the captioned matter, the details of

which appears in the subject-line of this letter.”

”On the 10th of January, 2024 Apostle Aloba Joseph Oluwabamiwo hereinafter referred to as “Apostle Aloba” made the following defamatory and libelous statement through an interview granted TVC and published on their youtube channel kadlink and instablogja page on the 15th of January, 2024, the statements made are hereby quoted. “..they had to carry the body home for them to do evil things. Could you believe I met a lawyer inside that compound just for them to arrange what they wanted to arrange. I was so shocked when I hear say that a 26 year he was having a will. Me as a father I am 50-60 years of age I do not have something like that. I never think of say writing my will. 26 years old boy writing a will which is capital no. so they have to collaborate with the lawyer. The lawyer to to maybe put his hand to many things that is not right. 26 years of age now thinking of having his own will and Mohbod is the kind of person that he can never think of say he want to use hand to stamp instead of that he will sign. Because he is dead they have to call lawyer to do their own mathematics inside…”

”The statement by their ordinary meaning, direct reference and innuendos conveys to the ordinary public that our client perpetuated forgery, misrepresentation, falsification are collaborated with certain persons to present a fake WILL to you.

The videos were circulated via numerous social media platforms including but not limited Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Tiktok and several other social media channels.”

