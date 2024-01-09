Movie Producer, Moses Inwang And Wife Part Ways After 10-Years Of Marital Bliss

Moses Inwang, the director of Blood Vessel, and his wife, actress Emem Inwang, have announced their divorce after ten years of marriage.

On Monday, the filmmaker posted a photo of the former couple on Instagram to announce their breakup.

Moses Inwang stated that they decided to split after much contemplation and debate. He authored, among other things:

“After much reflection and discussion, Emem and I have decided to part ways after about 10 years of marriage. While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for both of us, we believe it is the best path forward for our individual happiness and personal growth.

As we navigate this new chapter, we kindly request your understanding and respect for our privacy. While we may be parting ways as partners, we remain committed to maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of our boys.

Thanks for the love and support.

Moses Inwang.”

On April 5, 2014, the couple wedded at Uyo’s Ibom Unity Park in Akwa Ibom.

Together, they are parents to two boys.

After the announcement, netizens troop to the comment section to share their thoughts,

See some reactions below…

