Mummy Zee Pledges To Donate Money From Twitter To Orphanage Homes

Social media sensation Mummy Zee, real name Deborah Olaki Adebisi, declared her intention to give her money to orphans, via her X platform.

It would be recalled the Nigerian woman who went viral after waking up at four a.m. to prepare breakfast for her husband.

Following that, she received numerous gifts from people online who were moved by her act.

A netizen proposed that Mummy Zee show the kindness of Nigerians to the country’s orphans by having her Twitter profile verified.

She indicated her satisfaction with the decision and stated her intention to distribute the monies.

The X user wrote:

“If you later have a bluetick and when you get paid, I think it will be best to give a little money to the orphanage just to show appreciation for what Nigerians have done for you.

“Don’t misunderstand me; it’s your money. I’m not telling you what to do with your money. But at least that would be a very thoughtful thing for you to do.”

In response, she wrote …

“Of course, Elon’s money will be shared. I’m working on the blue tick.”

