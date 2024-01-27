My Ex-husband Physically, Mentally, Psychologically Abused Me; Threatened To Jail, Kill Me – Victoria Inyama Recounts Marital Ordeal (Video)

Victoria Inyama, a Nollywood actress, has talked about her marriage experience with her former spouse, Godwin Okrim.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, she described how he used to threaten to kill her or put her in jail, and how he would regularly bring his girlfriends to their marital home to harass her, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo

According to Victoria, she was subjected to physical, psychological, and mental abuse by her former partner. She also said that she was sometimes left wondering why she had let him into her life.

She claimed that the first time her husband hit her, she was in a state of shock because she couldn’t believe it.

Victoria said she doesn’t regret giving up her acting career for her marriage because of their three children, despite everything she had to go through.

In her words,

“I don’t regret abandoning my career for my marriage because I have three beautiful children.

My ex-husband was physically, mentally, and psychologically abusing me. When my husband hit me for the first time, I didn’t believe it, I was in shock.

He still threatens to kill me or put me in prison to date.

I always tell myself where did I go wrong? What did I do? But then, they can bring the right package to the wrong address and there is nothing you can do about it”.

Watch interview below…