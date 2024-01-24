“My Ordeal In Ugandan Prison Was An Amazing Time For Me” – Omah Lay

Renowned Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia known as Omah Lay, shared details of his time spent incarcerated in Uganda.

Omah Lay and Tems were detained, prosecuted, and sentenced to prison in Uganda on December 12, 2020, for violating COVID-19 social distancing regulations by attending a concert at Speke Resort in Kampala. The following day, they were released from prison.

Even though “it looked rough” at the time, Omah Lay described the incident as a “amazing time” in a recent interview with London’s The Beat FM.

He claimed that his struggle in Uganda was essential to his musical advancement.

Omah Lay said:

“My ordeal in Ugandan prison was an amazing time for me. Although it was rough at the moment now looking back at the whole thing, it had to happen. It gave me the relationship I have with Tems and her manager, Muyiwa [Awoniyi] today. He [Muyiwa] was in the same cell with me.

“We were in Uganda for a show during the pandemic. We had paperwork to perform but for some reason, we got arrested after performing. And we are sent to jail. We were in jail for two days.

“It was just a very horrible experience. I wouldn’t want anybody to go through that. They were going to cut my hair, I wore a prison uniform. They were so close to cutting my hair but the person who was in charge of the prison was a fan of my music. He got us a nice spot in jail and took care of us.”