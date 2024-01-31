“My Son’s Body Already Embalmed The Local Way Before I Was Informed Of His Death” – Mohbad’s Father Recounts

Joseph Aloba, the father of late award-winning singer Mohbad, has described the circumstances behind his son’s death.

During his guest appearance on the Brekete Family show, the singer’s father restated that he met his son embalmed in his home with a soaked cloth.

According to him, his late son had already been embalmed before he was informed of his death, and when he arrived at the house, he saw his son’s lifeless body beneath the staircase.

“I received a call from Mohbad’s mother at 4 p.m. She said our son is sick and I should come immediately. She said he was already well and we should go back home. As an eldérly person and as a father, based on what he has been hearing, I told his mother that he was already dead. For over 10 minutes his mother held me tightly on the road there, at least we can’t cross the road that way, and I told her it was what he got that had killed him.

I said let’s go to his house and when we got there, it was already 10 pm. When I got there, people were already plenty. I just entered his house and went straight to the room where we always meet, but when I got there, I saw a bedsheet that had already been soaked in blood.

When I saw his body, which was already under the staircase, I saw that he was already embalmed in a local way”.

