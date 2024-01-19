“N10m Property In Your Name To Remain With Me, Should I Kill Myself” – Isreal DMW Queries Ex-Wife’s Outrageous Demand

Davido’s personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has disclosed the requirement his divorced wife Sheila Courage placed on him in order for her to remain with him.

He disclosed on his Instagram story that his spouse was requesting a property valued at N10million to be placed in her name in order for her to stay.

Considering his impoverished upbringing and the fact that he typically cuts his coats to fit his size, Isreal wondered if he should commit suicide to obtain such property.

In another post, he noted that some women can’t even take pictures in their parents’ rented homes due to the excessive level of dirtiness, yet they still pressure their boyfriends and husbands for nothing.

His post reads,

“I am never from a rich home at all. I had history of being a bus conductor and a block career to survive. I don’t compete with people. I usually cut my coats according to my sizes. I should buy a 10m property as a condition for you stay. Make I kill myself?

Some ladies can’t even take pictures in their rented parents’ houses, because of the high rate of dirtyness, but they will now be pressuring their boyfriends and husbands for nothing. What they endured with their parents ooh”.

SEE POST: