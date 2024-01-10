N438m Scandal: PDP Demands Immediate Suspension, Prosecution Of Interior Minister

The Peoples Democratic Party, has demanded the immediate suspension, investigation and prosecution of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo following the award of contract by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to his company, New Planet Projects Ltd.

The party said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to show Nigerians that his administration is not a haven for treasury looters.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said that it is appalling and totally unacceptable for Tunji-Ojo to be claiming he has no vested interest in the company fingered to have gotten a consultancy role and N438m from the Humanitarian Ministry.

PDP, stated that the company could easily be a front for money laundering and therefore called on President Bola Tinubu to hand over the Interior Minister to the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

The statement partly reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands the immediate suspension, investigation and possible prosecution of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo over his reported involvement in the alleged siphoning of N438 million poverty alleviation fund under the watch of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

“The Party describes as inexcusable that the two ministers directly entrusted with the wellbeing of Nigerians reportedly used a company in which the Minister of Interior has huge interest to allegedly siphon funds meant for poor Nigerians under the guise of consultancy fee for unsubstantiated verification of households in the country.

“The PDP demands that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu take immediate action to protect the resources meant for the wellbeing of poor Nigerians from further plundering by suspending the Interior Minister over the alleged fraud and hand him over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation like his suspended counterpart.

“Nigerians are appalled by the lame excuse by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in claiming that he has no interest in the company despite his confession of owning huge shares in the firm; a channel through which he allegedly benefitted immensely from the said fraudulent consultancy fee payment.

“The PDP challenges the Interior Minister to publish the details of the due process certification documents, the scope of job, the experts and modules used as well as particulars of the 11 million Nigerian households claimed to have been verified within a space of one month.

“The PDP asserts that the only way President Tinubu can reassure Nigerians is to immediately relieve the Minister of Interior and allow for an independent inquiry into the disbursement of the N438 million with the view to not only exposing and prosecuting all those involved in the alleged scam but also to recover and channel the money for the wellbeing of Nigerians.”