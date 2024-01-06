N585m: Bulk Funds Shouldn’t Be Paid To Individual Accounts, We Didn’t Execute Edu’s Request — Accountant General

Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Oluwatoyin Madein, has disclosed she did not carry out the N585 million transfer request of Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

She said this in reaction to a memo that surfaced on Friday, wherein Edu asked her to pay the sum of N585 million to Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, who is said to be Project Accountant for the Renewed Hope Grant for vulnerable groups.

According to Madein, no bulk money “is supposed to be made to an individual’s account in the name of Project Accountant.”

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Bawa Mokwa, the AGF’s Director of Press, quoted Madein as saying her office does not make payments for projects implemented by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

READ ALSO: ‘Payment Of N585m Into Private Account Not Illegal, I Followed Due Process’ – Poverty Minister, Edu

“Allocations are released to self-accounting MDAs in line with the budget and such MDAs are responsible for the implementation of their projects and payments for such projects.

“The AGF explained that although her Office received the said request from the Ministry, it did not carry out the payment.

“The Ministry was however advised on the appropriate steps to take in making such payments in line with the established payment procedure,” the statement read.

Madein said beneficiaries of projects should be paid through their verified bank accounts.

The AGF furthered that she is determined to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency in the management of public finances, adding that MDAs should always ensure that the requisite steps are followed in carrying out financial transactions.