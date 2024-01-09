N585m Diversion: Tinubu’s Wise Decision To Suspend Edu Can’t Be Questioned – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to suspend Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, cannot be questioned.

According to him, Tinubu’s decision to probe the corruption allegation levelled against the suspended Minister is consistent with the law and the oath of the office he swore to.

Uzodinma stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

He said: “This is very clear. Whether Progressive Governors Forum, or whether as the Governor of Imo State, we have only one president whose wisdom we cannot question.

“And what is more, if there are allegations and the President said I want to look into it, I think it’s consistent with the law and the oath of office he swore to. So I don’t think it is something that will begin to create a menu now for the media. so I think let’s allow the sleeping dog to lie.”

He furthered that he came to inform the President of his inauguration for a second term on January 15 in Owerri and to invite him to grace the occasion.

The governor added that he also used the opportunity to inform Tinubu of the successes recorded in the management of security issues in the South East, especially in Imo State.

He added, “I also used the opportunity to inform him of the successes we are recording in the management of security issues we’ve had over the years in the southeast, especially in Imo State.

“The President is very glad with the positive developments and also has assured me of his continued support towards the development of Imo State.”

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) hailed the suspension Edu by the President

In a statement on Monday, the AYCF President, Yerima Shettima, asserted that Edu’s suspension shows that President Tinubu has zero tolerance for corruption and would serve as a warning signal to other ministers to shun activities that will tarnish the image of the administration.

He urged the President to throw more searchlight on other cabinet members to ensure that they do not engage in any activities that will undermine his administration.

“The suspension of the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation is an indication that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has zero tolerance for any form of corruption.

“We as a youth body are hereby reiterating our support for Tinubu’s administration and urge him to throw more searchlight on other cabinet members to ensure that they do not engage in any activities that will undermine his administration.

“With the present development, our eyes will be on all the serving ministers with the view to exposing any of them with any corrupt tendencies,” he said.