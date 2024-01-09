N585m Scandal: Atiku’s Aide Hails Tinubu For Suspending Beauty Pergent Minister

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, has commended the decision of President Bola Tinubu for suspending his Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu.

Recall that Tinubu handed the directive in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who also announced the suspension over the N585m scandal in the ministry.

Reacting to the development in a tweet made available yesterday, Bwala, a strong ally of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar hailed the President for his action.

He said: “Again @officialABAT is showing that when there is a credible substance in an allegation he will act in public interest. He has suspended the beauty pageant minister. Give it to him.”

Meanwhile, in another post, Bwala showed a video where the embattled minister was responding to journalists over the scandal.

He said: “This video clip is self-incriminating in the sense that she was well aware that the funds were meant to be transferred from the CBN account DIRECTLY into the accounts of beneficiaries.

“YET she acted otherwise. Sad that a young and intelligent minister fell short of the glory of that office. She betrayed the trust of @officialABAT who put faith and confidence in the youth by appointing a reasonable number of them into various offices. Mr President, pls treat this as an exception because all youth are not the same.