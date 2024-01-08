N585m Scandal: Suspended Minister, Betta Edu, Denied Access To Tinubu At Aso Villa, As EFCC Invites Her For Interrogation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has refused to grant access to Betta Edu, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Minister’s vehicle was turned away from the presidential villa in Abuja, according to a Television Continental News video.

Information Nigeria reports that Tinubu gave his approval for Edu’s immediate suspension earlier in the day.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, in a statement said: “In line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu suspends the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect.

“The President further directs the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

“The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

“Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes with a view to conclusively reforming the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.

“These directives of the President take immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, Edu, has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to visit its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, about the alleged N585 million fraud.

According to a reliable source within the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the anti-graft agency, has previously suggested to the President that the Minister be suspended in order to allow for a thorough investigation.

The source further noted that the commission swung into action immediately after the President ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged payment of N585 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun and Lagos states into a private account.

“We have invited the suspended Minister, Betta Edu. The invitation letter was sent to her immediately after her suspension was announced by the President. We’re are expecting her at the headquarters any moment from now,” the source told Punch.