“Na My Matter Go Kill U Last; I No Go Let You Rest” – Portable’s Babymama, Keji Replies Singer Over Her Alleged Affair With Koko Zaria

Keji, second baby mama of award-winning musician Portable, has replied his public criticism of her on social media that she supposedly has an affair with MC Oluomo’s aide Koko Zaria.

The singer attacked her in a rant on Tuesday on the allegation.

Portable who had attended the Oshodi event, revealed that his baby mama had shown up with their son and had slept with Koko Zaria, in their son’s presence.

Calling out Koko Zaria, he noted how he was invited to the event by them, yet they disrespected him by sleeping with his baby mama and to make it worse it was allegedly done in his son’s presence.

In another post, he called out his baby mama for being cheap, as he alleged that she was sleeping with 36 men and threatened Koko Zaria.

Keji has now responded to his outbursts on her Instagram page, promising to never give the singer a break. She declared that in the end, her issue will kill the singer.

READ MORE: Fave Speaks Out After Davido Performed Their Song “Kante” And Removed Her Verse

“Na my matter go kill u last. I no go let you rest. Cos na my matter go later kill you”.

In a post on her story, she begged the singer to avoid sending away her helpers and made it known that she doesn’t want to fight this new year.

“I don’t want to fight anyone because this is New Year. Abeg I just want to face my life. No time to love and no time to fight. My own 2024 is for happiness and joy

“Please don’t send helper away from me because u can’t help. If u don’t want helpers to run away from you, just let me be”.

SEE POST: