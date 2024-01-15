Nabeeha: Backlash As Force PRO, Adejobi Asks Nigerians Not To ‘Cry More Than The Bereaved’

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, has come under fire over his “don’t cry more than the bereaved” comment on the abduction of six sisters in Abuja.

Recall that for the inability to pay the required N60 million ransom to the kidnappers, the abduction of the six sisters led to the killing of Nabeeha, one of the girls.

This development has since caused fury in the public and across various social media platforms.

The girls were kidnapped alongside their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, from their residence at Zuma 1 in the Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on January 5.

The abductors released the father but the remaining five girls are still in captivity while the corpse of Nabeeha has been released to the family.

Commenting on a post by Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammad Buhari, Adejobi had asked him or the family members of the girls to “relate with the police codedly”.

He also said the police have been working on the matter but needed “some info”, adding that they will adopt all measures to ensure the girls are rescued.

Reacting to the comment of the force spokesperson, an X user asked “can’t you reach them as you said?” but Adejobi responded by saying “Don’t cry more than the bereaved. OK”

Netizens on X however criticised his comment and concluded that the police cannot provide security to citizens.

See reactions below: