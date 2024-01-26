“Nah Only D Dead Una Dey Find Justice For?“ – Portable Cries Out From Hospital Bed Days After Getting Assaulted

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has appealed to fellow Nigerians after being hospitalised amid being assaulted by his colleagues.

He posted a video of himself in the hospital sobbing out of agony on his Instagram account. He cried out to God, saying he doesn’t want to pass away too soon.

Portable remarked that although there are many who despise him, only God is keeping him safe, warning those who want to kill him that they will perish young if they attempt to ruin his reputation in front of his supporters.

In a post on his Instagram page, he questioned if it’s only the dead Nigerians fight for.

He pointed out that despite the abundance of proof, no one is demanding that he be given justice.

“Feeling so much pain right now, just your prayer I don’t want to die young.

Why them wan make I fall. If you spoil me for who loves me you go die young. Surrounded by haters, no one 2cover me only God. Sos save our soul.

Evil people them want fall me, thank God say man no be God

Nobody fight for me but I get GOD. Truth only always on my right. If God is GOD I no go fall Zazuu

Didn’t get myself right since I was beaten by those guys, from one pain to another. Just being strong for myself and lover pray for me make God heal me totally “.

“Nah only d dead una dey find justice for?

Evidence dey but no one do as of dey c it.

May our weak points not be used for our downfall.

When the pain is deep go deeper in prayer. If God is God am not losing I promise I no go die young”.

