Napoli President Confirms Osimhen’s Departure

Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has confirmed that Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen will leave the Italian club this summer.

According to De Laurentiis, Osimhen will join either “Real Madrid, PSG, or some Premier League team.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigerian striker has been linked with a move away from the Serie A champion, l for months now, despite signing a new contract with a release clause worth around £113m ($144m) in December.

However, Aurelio De Laurentiis, confirmed that the 25-year-old will head to new destination after this campaign ends.

The club’s President, while addressing newsmen on Friday, said: “We knew it since last summer, the negotiations for his [Osimhen] renewal have been long and friendly for that reason, we knew perfectly that he will go to Real Madrid, PSG or some Premier League team.”

Recall that Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million (£59.8m), rising to €80m (£68.35m) with add-ons.

Since then he has scored 67 goals in 119 matches, including 31 last season, and helped the club win their first Serie A title in 33 years in 2023.

He is likely to go down as a club legend and his departure will provide a huge financial boost for The Blues.

When he joined, he was a big talent and now he is arguably one of the best strikers in the world.