Nasarawa APC, PDP Sign Peace Pact Ahead Supreme Court’s Ruling On Guber Dispute

All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have decided to sign a peace accord, as anticipation builds around the Supreme Court’s impending judgment on the contested March 18, 2023, governorship election in Nasarawa State.

Scheduled for today, the Supreme Court will hear the PDP’s appeal challenging the Court of Appeal’s decision that overturned the Elections Petition Tribunal’s dismissal of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The tribunal initially declared David Ombugadu, the PDP candidate, the duly elected governor.

The political tension in the State, occasioned by protests against the tribunal and appellate court’s decisions, prompted the Nasarawa State Police command to facilitate a peace pact signing involving key stakeholders from both parties.

Representing the APC were Aliyu Bello (State Chairman) and Yarus Dakusa (Secretary), while the PDP was represented by Adamu Bako (Secretary), Yahaya Bunu (Organising Secretary), Stella Oboshi (Woman Leader), and Isa Sule (Zonal Chairman).

During the signing ceremony in Lafia, the state capital, Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada emphasized the importance of maintaining peace.

He warned against any attempts to disrupt peace before, during, and after the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“This meeting aims to ensure peace before, during and after the Supreme Court judgment. It is also expected that the party leaders will bring this peace agreement to all their supporters and loyalists across the 13 local government areas of the state,” Nadada said.

Expressing concerns about potential violent protests, Nadada assured that the joint security forces would remain neutral in their actions. He cautioned that those going against the peace agreement, regardless of their societal connections, would face consequences.

The peace accord, witnessed by other security agencies in the state, aims to mitigate tensions and foster a conducive atmosphere in Nasarawa as the state awaits the Supreme Court’s ruling.