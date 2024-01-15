NDLEA Nabs 28-Year-Old Factory Operator Producing ‘Skuchies’ In Ibadan

Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided a skuchies factory in the Moniya area of Ibadan in Akinyele Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State.

Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of NDLEA, in a Sunday statement said the secret factory was operated by one 28-year-old Oyadeji Dimeji, noting that the raid was carried out on January 11.

According to him, operatives recovered 76.6kg of cannabis sativa, 134 grams of tramadol, 93 grams of rophynol and 50 litres of skuchies – a liquid mixture containing various types of psychoactive substances.

He added that four suspects were also arrested in Ondo State at De-Rock View Hotel, Gadson Junction in Akure North LGA on January 12 with 524.5kg cannabis.

“Another suspect, Aniekeme Eyibio, 26, was also nabbed at Ala forest, Akure North LGA where 293.5kg of the same psychoactive substance and a Dane gun were recovered from him,” the statement reads.

“While 67-year-old Franklin Eze was arrested at Otuo, Owan East LGA, Edo state on Thursday 11th January with 454 blocks of cannabis weighing 311kg loaded in his Lexus salon car marked EBM 812.

“Abdullahi Shuaibu, 43, was nabbed by NDLEA operatives on Tuesday 9th January at Ayangba, Dekina LGA Kogi state with 43 blocks of compressed cannabis, weighing 22kg and three pinches of methamphetamine.

“In Katsina state, a suspect, Danladi Adamu aged 24 was nabbed on Wednesday 10th Jan. with 25.5kg cannabis sativa during a buy and bust operation at Kurmi Primary School in Malumfashi metropolis, while operatives in Gombe arrested Sulaiman Mohammed at Lapandimtai, Kaltungo, with 47 blocks of same substance weighing 30kg concealed in two sacks of groundnut.”

According to Babafemi, 42-year-old Taofeek Yusuf was also arrested in Lagos with 324 bags containing illicit drugs.

He said the arrest which happened in the late hours of January 12 followed the apprehension of Godwin ThankGod, another drug trafficking suspect, on Thursday, January 11 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesperson said ThankGod was nabbed while attempting to board a flight with quantities of codeine-based syrup and rohypnol concealed in his luggage.

“The Milan, Italy-bound Godwin was intercepted while attempting to board a Royal Air Maroc flight with quantities of codeine-based syrup and rohypnol concealed in his luggage.

“The suspect who is a regular flyer was arrested during a search of his luggage at the Departure Gate of Terminal 2 of the airport. The search to the discovery of five cartons consisting 50 bottles of codeine syrup and 300 tablets of rohypnol,” he added.