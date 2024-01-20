Nicki Minaj Hails Nigerian Violinist’s Rendition Of ‘Pink Friday’ Song (Video)

Trinidadian-born rapper and singer Nicki Minaj, has posted a video of a Nigerian violinist on her Instagram page.

The video featured the young Nigerian lady playing the violin in tune with one of Nicki Minaj’s most recent tracks titled ‘Pink Friday’.

In her caption, Nicki Minaj wrote,

“This got “good” around :36, MAGICAL around :46 seconds, & got more & MORE magical W/EVERY passing second until the very last note. My goodness #Naija no de carry last. Thank you to the beautiful, Lucia. This is absolutely GORGEOUS. Play it in your headphones”.

Nicki Minaj’s gushing post about the violin performance made it obvious that she was quite impressed.

The album from which the song she played has gone up to top charts, following the weeks in which it was released.

Many social media users took to the comment section to express their opinions on the post.

See some comments…

vidaoma wrote “Nicki I expected you to tag the beautiful lady that’s the kindest gesture for her amazing performance…”

fendiminaj_it wrote “Maybe this is my favorite song form the album, idk why but when since I heard this song for the first time I felt it was mine Fallin 4 u Nicki”

nwaobianoziee wrote “Then add Nigeria to the tour or something”

jaybeehasspoken wrote “She just got a job on tour watch i bet yall my girl will be on stage”

SEE POST: