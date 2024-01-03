Niger Delta: ‘We Recorded 112 Incidents Of Crude Oil Theft In One Week’ — NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says it recorded 112 incidences of crude oil theft across the Niger Delta in one week.

In a documentary posted via X on Tuesday, NNPC said the incidents occurred between December 23, 2023 and December 29, 2023.

The national oil company listed the incident sources to include Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, Tantita Security Services, and Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Other highlighted sources are the NNPC command and control centre and government security agencies.

“In the past week, 42 illegal refineries were discovered in Konsho and Tebidaba in Bayelsa State; Obokofia in Imo State; Ogidigben, Mereje and Obodo Omadina, in Delta State.

“Illegal refineries in Umuire, Abia State, and Upata in Rivers State, were also discovered and destroyed,” the Company noted.

According to NNPC, 14 illegal connections were uncovered in several parts of the Niger Delta.

“In Owaza, Abia state, a tunnel covering an illegal connection was also uncovered while 10 cases of vandalism were discovered,

“Illegal storage sites were discovered in Ebocha and Ton Kiri in Rivers State where oil pits were found.

“In Ogbia, Bayelsa State, sacks of crude oil were discovered. More illegal storage sites were uncovered in Urhonigbe, in Edo State; Ekuku-Agbor and Bomadi in Delta State,” NNPC stated.

The Petroleum Company added that 22 wooden boats conveying stolen crude were discovered in Okrika and Tombia in Rivers state as well as Emereje, Delta state.

Meanwhile, the oil firm said during an operation, 11 vehicle arrests were made in Delta state.

“Eight of these incidents took place in the deep water, 46 in the eastern region, 32 in the central region, while 26 took place in the western region.

“Between the 23rd and 26th of December, 2023, 18 suspects were arrested,” NNPC disclosed

NNPC said it would not back down in the war against crude oil theft.