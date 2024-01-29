Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Remain Our Members, No Exit Notification — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reacted to the exit announcement of Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the regional bloc.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the three West African countries criticised ECOWAS over the sanctions imposed on them as part of efforts to reverse the coups in their countries.

They also accused the commission of drifting from the spirit of pan-Africanism, and blamed it for failing to stem the insecurity and terrorism in their nations.

Reacting to the decision, ECOWAS noted that it received no prior notification of the countries’ position.

“The attention of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has been drawn to a statement broadcast on the National Televisions of Mali and Niger announcing the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS,” the bloc said in a statement.

“The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community.

“The ECOWAS Commission, as directed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, has been working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order.

“Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.”

ECOWAS said it would make further pronouncements as the situation evolves.