Nigeria Beat Burundi To Qualify For 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets, have secured a place at this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals after a goal from Opeyemi Ajakaiye earned them a 1-0 second-leg win over hard-fighting Burundi at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Saturday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the result tallied to a 2-0 aggregate victory for Nigeria in the final round of the qualifying race in Africa.

It was gathered that, in the 2nd minute, Opeyemi Ajakaye, who was the top scorer for the FIFA U17 World Cup bronze-winning Flamingos two years ago, volleyed wide when it appeared easier to score.

In the quarter-hour, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu swung the ball into the visitors’ box from the wing, but the team’s leading scorer Janet Akekoromowei failed to convert the opportunity.

Eight minutes after the restart, Ajakaye went on a solo run into the visitors’ eighteen-yard box, only to end with a weak shot that was easily collected by goalkeeper Amissa Inarukundo.

The deadlock was broken in the 78th minute by Ajakaye, who made hay with an assist by Akekoromowei. Ajakaye scored again in the 90th minute but the goal did not stand.

The result put the Falconets through to the final tournament in Colombia later this year.

Nigeria has been present at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, since it was launched in Canada 22 years ago, finishing as runners-up in 2010 and 2014, and reaching the semi-finals in Japan in 2012.