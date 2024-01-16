Nigeria Info Presenter, Ohamara Dies In Auto Crash

Along Airport Road in Lugbe, Abuja, on Monday, a moving vehicle collided with a heavy-duty truck loaded with sand, killing a radio presenter, Deborah Ohamara.

“A car hit Deborah Ohamara from behind while she was driving and she rammed into a moving trailer. She died from injuries sustained from the crash,” Nten Ekpang, a Facebook user disclosed.

Nigeria Info 95.1 FM, also confirmed her death via a statement saying: “We sadly announce the passing of Deborah Ohamara (Debbie) a brilliant and loved broadcaster with Nigeria Info Abuja.

“Ohamara, who was a staff of Nigeria Info 95.1 FM Abuja, was driving from the airport axis when a vehicle hit her car from behind and she rammed into the moving truck.”

The lady, popularly described as the golden voice of Naija Info, hailed from Cross River State.

The incident, which happened by 3pm on Monday, caused traffic gridlock on the expressway.