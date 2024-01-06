“Nigeria May Become Another Somalia” – Plateau Gov Warns

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has warned that without immediate action to end the long-standing violence claiming lives in the state, Nigeria could find itself in a situation like Somalia.

Recall that that over 100 people in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas was reportedly killed by some yet to be identified gunmen on Christmas Eve.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the governor urged leaders to join forces in addressing the root causes and proposing effective solutions.

Governor Mutfwang, made this known on Saturday, in his message, during a discussion with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in Jos.

He said: “It is unfortunate that this cycle has continued for years. We are praying that, as a nation, we will get it right so that we toe the path of justice and don’t allow people to slip into self-help because once we allow the people to go into self-help, we will become another Somalia.

“I think I can, with all boldness, say that I see a desire for a shift with the current president. I see a desire to change the narratives, rewrite the story and get things right. I have interacted with him a couple of times, and I think he carries a burden to end this violence.

“What we need is a mass of critical leaders to rally round him to be able to expand his scope so that he understands the root and immediate causes of these problems and to proffer solutions.”

“There is an economy that has been built around this insecurity. We need to know who the financiers are and who paid for the hundreds of AK-47 rifles. Where did they get them from?”