Nigeria Military Eliminates ISWAP Leader, Ba’a Shuwa

The Nigerian military has reportedly eliminated the leader of the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, Ba’a Shuwa, in the North East of Borno during a major attack.
According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, on Friday, made this known via a post on his X handle
Zazagola revealed that Ba’a Shuwa was the ISWAP Leader of the Nigerian Wylayat, Lake Chad, Kwalfarji, Timbuktu Farouq and Sambisa Mantika of ISWAP.
He added that Shuwa was appointed in 2021 after Abubakar Shekau killed himself and he commanded terrorists in Chiralia, Markas Kauwa, Abirma, Buk, Abulam, Dusula, Abbagajiri, Gorgore and many other camps within the Timbuktu and Alagarno axis in the South of Borno.
The security expert claimed that the damaging airstrikes carried out on January 2, 2024 at Kwatan Dilla, in Abadam LGA of Borno State had led to killing of Ba’a Shuwa including scores of his fighters.
He said: “Killing of Ba’a Shuwa, a deadly defeat on ISWAP ISWAP failed to carry out their attacks tagged “GORON CHRISMAS” now they are trying to get revenge for the killing of BA’A SHUWA, ISWAP Leader of the Nigerian Wylayat.
“They don’t have the capacity to attack super camps anymore.
“They can only soft targets and plant IEDs, which always end up on innocent civilians.”
He added that the exploitation after the strike showcased footage of scores neutralizing enemy elements and equipment.
The security expert also mentioned some of Shuwa’s top Commanding Officers to include Khaid Hanzala, Ba’a Idirisa, Rawana, Abou Ibrahim, Mallam Abubakar, Abou Aisha and Abou Khalid who was responsible for the recent attack on the electricity towers along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.