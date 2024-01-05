Nigeria Military Eliminates ISWAP Leader, Ba’a Shuwa

The Nigerian military has reportedly eliminated the leader of the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, Ba’a Shuwa, in the North East of Borno during a major attack.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, on Friday, made this known via a post on his X handle

Zazagola revealed that Ba’a Shuwa was the ISWAP Leader of the Nigerian Wylayat, Lake Chad, Kwalfarji, Timbuktu Farouq and Sambisa Mantika of ISWAP.

He added that Shuwa was appointed in 2021 after Abubakar Shekau killed himself and he commanded terrorists in Chiralia, Markas Kauwa, Abirma, Buk, Abulam, Dusula, Abbagajiri, Gorgore and many other camps within the Timbuktu and Alagarno axis in the South of Borno.