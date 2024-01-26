Nigeria Troops Kill Three Bandits In Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, deployed to Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Wednesday, killed no fewer than three notorious bandits.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, in Jalingo, the state capital, spokesperson of the 6 Brigade Lt. Col. Olubodunde Oni, disclosed that the operation took place in Chibi village.

He added that the 6 Brigade troops, acted on actionable intelligence and conducted a precision strike against the culprits.

The statement reads: “The engagement demonstrated the troops’ unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Taraba State.

“The Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier Gen Kingsley Uwa commended the troops for their bravery and efficiency in executing the operation.

“He emphasised the military’s determination to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure the safety and well-being of the local population.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the case of insecurity has continue to rock the northern part of the country.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed that he will not rest until he end insecurity and other challenges facing the nation.