‘Nigeria Won’t Survive Without Restructuring, Federal Constitution Needed’ — Iwuanyanwu

President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has posited that Nigeria cannot survive without restructuring to a federal system of government.

Last year, Augustine Amaechi, the President of the group in the North had said the people from the South-East geopolitical zone were not demanding separation but restructuring of Nigeria under true federalism.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, Iwuanyanwu maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should “take steps to see if we can actualise this restructuring of Nigeria.”

According to him, without proper restructuring, the country “would not survive for too long” due to the enormous pressure of diverse people.

His words: “We in the Igbo land are saying, please, let us have a true federal constitution. What we are operating today is a unitary government. It doesn’t work with people who have diverse backgrounds.

“I believe that the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu should take steps to see if we can actualise this restructuring of Nigeria.

“Without a proper restructuring, Nigeria will continue to have problems, there is no way this country can survive.”

“Today, everybody is talking about the presidency. In a restructured Nigeria, the presidency will not attract so much attention as it does today. Today every power is vested in the President,” the President of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation said.