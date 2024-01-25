Nigerian Dies 24 Hours After Arriving UK For Master’s Degree

A Nigerian, Saheed Wahab, who had recently moved to the United Kingdom (UK) to attempt a master’s degree program, is reported to have passed away a day after his arrival.

Wahab, who arrived at Teesside University, UK, as a student on January 15, 2024, to start his programme reportedly died on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The official acknowledgment of Mr. Wahab’s passing was disclosed in a Wednesday statement released by the Nigerians in the UK Community via X.

“Following the sad news we received regarding the death of Mr Saheed Wahab, a student at Teesside University who died a day after arriving in the United Kingdom from Nigeria.

“He was here to start an MSc qualification, but unfortunately, he died on Tuesday (16th January) afternoon in Teesside.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his sins and accept his return,” the statement read.

The community indicated that it had made efforts to contact the wife and family members of the deceased in Nigeria regarding the burial arrangements, and the family had consented to them acting on its behalf and organising a funeral service for the deceased in the United Kingdom.

The deceased’s funeral (Janazah) has been scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Jamia Masjid AI Madina, 133a Waterloo Rd, Middlesbrough TS1 3JB.