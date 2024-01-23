Nigerian Lady Ecstatic As She’s Appointed To Teach Igbo Language At Harvard And Yale Universities

Nigerian woman, Amarachi Attamah has revealed that she has been appointed to teach Igbo language at Harvard and Yale, two prestigious US universities.

Amarachi posted on Facebook to convey her happiness and her excitement about teaching at Yale and Harvard universities in the upcoming spring semester.

According to her, her role at Harvard University will be to support the African Languages Programme (ALP) at the Department of African and African American Studies.

Having imparted knowledge in over 45 African languages, the ALP at Harvard is recognised as one of the biggest language programmes globally.

Apart from her role at Harvard, Amarachi will also have an impact at Yale University where she will work as an Igbo language instructor in the programme called Directed Independent Language Study (DILS), housed under the Yale Centre for Language Study.

She wrote:

“I am excited to share the beginning of another incredible journey. This spring, I will be the Igbo language instructor in the African Languages Program (ALP), in the Department of African and African American Studies, Harvard University. The Harvard’s ALP is one of the largest language programs in the world having taught over 45 African languages.

“This spring, I am also the Igbo instructor in the Directed Independent Language Study (DILS) program at the Yale Center for Language Study, Yale University. Igbo instructor at two Ivy Leagues. Mụ bụ Amarachi. Chai!”

