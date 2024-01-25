Nigerian PhD Student Passes On In UK

Chukwudi Ogbueche-Ifediora, a Nigerian physiotherapist and PhD candidate, passed away in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, his brother @DedeUmuahia made the report on his X account.

”Sad to say my brother is on the list. @Ifediorachuddy’s body is yet to be conveyed to his home country. Like my dad said if the country is good, tell me why we would have to go fend in another man’s land?”

This is coming after another Nigerian, Saheed Wahab, died just 24 hours after arriving in the UK for postgraduate study.

Chukwudi Ogbuche-Ifediora worked as a postgraduate researcher at Glasgow Caledonian University SHLS prior to his passing.

On their Twitter page, The Nigerians In The UK Community also posted an obituary.

READ MORE: “Parents Struggling To Settle Bills Of Child Who Uses Iphone 15 Promax” – Isreal DMW

“🕊️It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of

@Ifediorachuddy

, a Nigerian student in the UK.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Let’s come together as a community to offer support and extend our deepest condolences. 🇳🇬💔,” they wrote.

SEE POST: