Nigerian Woman Who Wakes Up 4:50am To Cook For Husband Cooking Offered Multiple Gifts

A Nigerian woman, @_Debbie_OA, got an outpouring of charity on X (previously Twitter), with promises of pricey gifts such as an iPhone 15 Pro Max, Smart TV, and DStv.

This is coming following her admission of waking up at 4:50 a.m. to cook for her spouse after a coworker gave him food.

In a heartwarming response, social media users pledged gifts, including a bungalow, car, bed frame, mobile phone, and wardrobe.

The support continued to grow as more individuals expressed their desire to contribute to the woman’s well-being.

Notably, @reallest_gee promised a new iPhone 15, while @davidchibuike_ promised a Smart TV.

Furthermore, @Wizarab10’s friend indicated interest in gifting them a DStv with a one-year subscription.

Social media users came together to support @_Debbie_OA, demonstrating the power of online communities.

