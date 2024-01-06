Nigerian Woman Who Wakes Up 4:50am To Cook For Husband Cooking Offered Multiple Gifts

By
Owolabi Ayobami
-

A Nigerian woman, @_Debbie_OA, got an outpouring of charity on X (previously Twitter), with promises of pricey gifts such as an iPhone 15 Pro Max, Smart TV, and DStv.

This is coming following her admission of waking up at 4:50 a.m. to cook for her spouse after a coworker gave him food.

In a heartwarming response, social media users pledged gifts, including a bungalow, car, bed frame, mobile phone, and wardrobe.

The support continued to grow as more individuals expressed their desire to contribute to the woman’s well-being.

Notably, @reallest_gee promised a new iPhone 15, while @davidchibuike_ promised a Smart TV.

Furthermore, @Wizarab10’s friend indicated interest in gifting them a DStv with a one-year subscription.

READ MORE: Reaction As Bobrisky Undergoes Boobs Enlargement Surgery Following 2nd BBL Procedure (Video)

Social media users came together to support @_Debbie_OA, demonstrating the power of online communities.

SEE POST:

In a new development, NNPC has also made the expectant mother happy. They wrote;

“Hello @_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow.

We have just followed you. Please check your DM.

Best wishes.”

SEE POST HERE

“Free fuel for this hard times sef” — Netizens jubilate as NNPC gifts MumZee 200k voucher for PMS voucher

SOME REACTIONS TO THE POST

@Unclebeeola said: “Omo! This is getting better by the hour.”

@Skarra24o shared: “I don use her picture do wallpaper. Her grace carry weight”

@DeborahToluwase asked: “NNPC, give them job abeg. The husband studied mathematics and he’s very sound. Fix him in a department. You’ve employed people for less”

@ogunmusi wrote: “This one that national bodies are gifting her, We don’t want anything from the Nigerian Police o.”

@TildaJojo added: “Free fuel for this hard times
God is good 😌”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR