Nigerian Woman Who Wakes Up 4:50am To Cook For Husband Cooking Offered Multiple Gifts

A Nigerian woman, @_Debbie_OA, got an outpouring of charity on X (previously Twitter), with promises of pricey gifts such as an iPhone 15 Pro Max, Smart TV, and DStv.
This is coming following her admission of waking up at 4:50 a.m. to cook for her spouse after a coworker gave him food.
In a heartwarming response, social media users pledged gifts, including a bungalow, car, bed frame, mobile phone, and wardrobe.
The support continued to grow as more individuals expressed their desire to contribute to the woman’s well-being.
Notably, @reallest_gee promised a new iPhone 15, while @davidchibuike_ promised a Smart TV.
Furthermore, @Wizarab10’s friend indicated interest in gifting them a DStv with a one-year subscription.
Social media users came together to support @_Debbie_OA, demonstrating the power of online communities.
In a new development, NNPC has also made the expectant mother happy. They wrote;
“Hello @_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.
This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow.
We have just followed you. Please check your DM.
Best wishes.”
SOME REACTIONS TO THE POST
@Unclebeeola said: “Omo! This is getting better by the hour.”
@Skarra24o shared: “I don use her picture do wallpaper. Her grace carry weight”
@DeborahToluwase asked: “NNPC, give them job abeg. The husband studied mathematics and he’s very sound. Fix him in a department. You’ve employed people for less”
@ogunmusi wrote: “This one that national bodies are gifting her, We don’t want anything from the Nigerian Police o.”
@TildaJojo added: “Free fuel for this hard times
God is good 😌”