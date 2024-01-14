Nkechi Blessing Narrates Flight Experience With Prophet Odumeje

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a Nollywood actress, has narrated her first encounter with prominent cleric Prophet Odumeje.

The actress, who had previously complained about an airline trip, stated that despite everything, she enjoyed her flight because she met the clergyman and sat next to him.

She stated that she received anointing from him until the plane landed.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote:

“In a nutshell I fly Economy today, na @realprophetodumeje Big Smile make me enjoy the flight, Anointing just Dey touch my body till we land AIR PEACE una mind no go touch ground …..Goodnight”.

