Nkiru Sylvanus And Husband, Riches Sammy Celebrate First Year Of Marital Bliss

Nkiru Sylvanus, a Nollywood actress, and her newlywed husband, Riches Sammy, are celebrating their first year of marital bliss.

Riches Sammy, Nkiru’s husband, shared images from their traditional and white wedding to commemorate their anniversary on his Instagram account.

He gave thanks to God for providing him with a modest, wise, and industrious woman like her.

Sammy proudly referred to her as a home builder and conveyed his joy in becoming her husband.

He wrote: “Happy wedding anniversary to us, @nkirusylvanus_real I give praise to God for blessing me with a wonderful woman , a hard-working woman , a woman with a pure heart, a humble woman , a woman that loves and puts God first before everything. A smart and intelligent woman . A home builder A woman that I’m proud to call my wife. I love you, Kpakpandum”

In reaction to his post, Nkiru Sylvanus wrote: “You are the best, my pride, my crown. God bless you.”

