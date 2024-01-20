“No Be Every Door Wey Open You Go Enter” – 2baba Advises

Legendary musician Innocent Idibia, well known to his millions of fans as 2baba or 2face, has provided a crucial piece of wisdom.

On his Instagram page, the celebrated vocalist cautioned his fans not to walk through every unlocked door.

He said that since everyone in this life is a legitimate member and has a name to live up to, we are not allowed to access a location using someone else’s ID.

The singer went on to say that since everyone is entering at the same moment, we need to pay attention to our own problems and stay vigilant to stay out of trouble.

He wrote,

“See 4 this life everybody is a bona-fide member. Everybody get a name wey dem answer u no go fit use my ID make u enter oh Lord. And as u enter at the same time, make u attend to your matter shine your eye, make u no go enter the gutter. No, he very door wey open u go enter”.

“Arise n shine beautiful people of the Republic”.

SEE POST: