No Gree For Anybody Could Breed Violence – Alexx Ekubo Tells Nigerians 

Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo, has warned Nigerians against the trending 2024 slogan, ‘No gree for anybody’, stating it could breed violence in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the word “No gree for anybody’ has become viral in Nigeria’s online space since the beginning of 2024.

However, Ekubo, via his Instagram account on Monday, warned people against the slogan, claiming the slang could lead to violence and foster revenge culture, while noting that everyone is fighting a battle.

He wrote: “I took time out to introspect. As I crawl out of my solemn place, I can see the same negativity and gbas gbos that have stunted our progress.

“Please what is ‘No gree for anybody’ that I’m seeing everywhere? It is breeding violence and fostering revenge culture.

“Can we instead be more tolerable and considerate towards others? Be kind, everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.

“We are raised under different circumstances, with different degrees of luck.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force’s Spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, had also issued warning to the general public, stating that the popular slogan can lead to violence.

In his words: ‘’The new slogan for 2024 for our young ones is ‘’No de gree for anybody”.

“We have been informed from our intelligence that the slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may cause problems across the country.

“Nor dey gree for anybody is being seen as just a normal talk but in security community we have seen it as a very dangerous slogan that can trigger crisis”

