Nollywood Mourns, As Veteran Actor, Deji Aderemi Olofa Ina Dies At 73

Chief Adedeji Aderemi, also known as Baba Olofa Ina, a veteran Nollywood actor and producer, has died at the age of 73.

The news of his death was announced by fellow actor, Saidi Balogun, via his Instagram handle (@SaidiBalogun), on Thursday night.

He died in his hometown of Ede on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Actor Adedeji Aderemi, popularly known as Baba Olowe, held the title of Sobaloju of Edeland until his death.

He is a renowned name in the contemporary Yoruba theatre.

He was born into the family of Late Chief AbdulSalam Aderemi and Late Madam Aisha Aderemi of Jagun- Olukosi compound, Ede in Osun State on 15th May, 1950 during the reign of Late Oba John Adetoyese Laoye, the then Timi of Ede Land.

READ MORE: Rita Edochie Appreciates Nigerians For Supporting May

The Olofa Ina Group pioneered the staging of epical histories of Yoruba warlords of the 18th and 19th centuries, including Basorun Ogunmola, Balogun Ibikunle, Ogedengbe Agbogungboro of Ilesha, Aare Kurunmi of Ijaye, Kakanfo Afonja, and a host of others.

In addition to starring in Yoruba films and television shows, Olofa Ina demonstrated his God-given talents in scriptwriting, script dialogue, and directing.