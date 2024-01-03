North-Central Governors Donate N100m To Victims Of Plateau Attacks

Governors of North-Central States have donated N100 million to victims of the Christmas eve attacks in Plateau communities.

The donation was announced by Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State and Chairman of North-Central Governors Forum, during a visit to Jos, the Plateau capital.

The State Governors had visited Plateau on Tuesday to commiserate with Governor Caleb Mutfwang, over the recent attacks as disclosed by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

Alia who expressed concern over the spate of attacks on farming communities in the North-Central States said: “The problem of incessant unprovoked attacks on farming communities has become common in the four states, there is every need for a united strategy, willpower and to check the borders to checkmate the menace.”

Mutfwang, on his part, expressed appreciation to the Governors for commiserating with him and wished for a time when the entire country would converge on the Plateau for celebrations and not for grieving.

Governors that were physically present included Alia (Benue), Sule (Nasarawa) and Umaru Bago (Niger).

However, Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq (Kwara) were absent.