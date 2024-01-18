“Nothing Is Working, Future Is No Longer Bright For Our Kids” – Toyin Lawani

Popular Nigerian fashion icon, Toyin Lawani, has cried out over the increase of hardship in the country.

It was gathered that the socialite also lamented over the rate of kidnapping, suicides, and hike in prices of essential consumables and services.

The mother of three shared her grievances via her Instagram page.

She noted that businesses and citizens are suffering, adding that nothing is working in the country.

According to her: “This is not even a joke anymore.

“People are being kidnapped from their homes and killed in Nigeria. Imagine you can’t even be safe in your own country.

“Nothing is really working. Businesses are suffering, people are suffering, food Is expensive, transportation is expensive and pay is not going up, Yet people are out of jobs, calamity is befalling us. People are committing suicide daily.

“The future is not bright for our kids except they are in the right family to grow. We all need to start speaking up for our brothers and sisters who have no voice. Nigeria is becoming unsafe and unfruitful. Why?

“To everyone affected in Ibadan, Jos, Abuja, Kaduna etc, May God lift your burdens.”