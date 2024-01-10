NTA To Broadcast All 2023 AFCON Matches Live

Barely few days after the failure of Multichoice, owner of DSTV, GoTV, SuperSport to secure the broadcast right of the fast approach 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has announced to show all games in the continent’s biggest football competition.

The indigenous national television station revealed on Wednesday morning via it X handle that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Afro Sports for the live transmission of all 52 matches of the competition.

Recall that MultiChoice, last week, announced that it will not broadcast the 2023 AFCON which is kicking off in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

However, the Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who are in Group A alongside host Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau, will open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan on Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 pm.

The Jose Peseiro’s side will hope to win the tournament for the fourth time, having previously done so in Nigeria 1980, Tunisia 1994 and South Africa 2013.