Ogun Guber: S’Court Dismisses Adebutu’s Appeal, Affirms Gov Abiodun’s Victory

The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed the appeal filed by Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party, challenging the election victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Recall that Adebutu’s appeal asserted that the election of Governor Abiodun did not comply with the electoral laws and he did not score the lawful majority votes, however, asked the court to void his victory.

Meanwhile, the apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel, dismissed the appeal by the PDP and its candidate as lacking in merit.

In its lead judgement that was prepared by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, the apex court said that it found no reason to nullify the election victory of Governor Abiodun, who was the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The court also upheld the earlier verdict of the Court of Appeal, which on November 22, 2023, dismissed the case the PDP and its candidate raised against the election.

“This appeal is unmeritorious, and it is accordingly dismissed,” the court held.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared that Governor Abiodun polled a total of 276,298 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adebutu of the PDP, who garnered a total of 262,383 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the poll, Adebutu approached the Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, insisting that he was the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest.

He alleged that the election was marred by irregularities and corrupt practices,the PDP candidate also alleged that over 40,000 voters from his strongholds were disenfranchised due to violence.