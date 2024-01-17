Omawumi Celebrates Husband As He Adds New Age Today

Nigerian singer and actress Omawumi has posted rare images of her husband, Tosin Yusuf, and their children to celebrate his birthday today, January 17th.

The musician posted pictures of her, her spouse, and their two kids with dark-themed on her Instagram page.

Omawumi thanked her husband for being her confidant, best friend, and advisor and prayed for him to have ease, prosperity, and happiness in his life.

She also taunted him about posting all of his nicknames but didn’t do so.

READ MORE: “Go And Work, Stop Being Entitled” – Actress Chinenye Nnebe Advises Ladies

She composed,

“Happy Birthday my Darling Husband! I wanted to start this post with all your nicknames but make I no bring out your leg!

You are such a light to me, the kids and your extended family(we can all attest to this)

You make this journey of life with you so easy, smooth and stress free, I could not have prayed for a better partner!

My adviser, my confidant, my besto! I only pray for the absolute best for you! Ease, Softness, Success, Happiness and Joy! Happy birthday SoulMate @tosinyussuf”

SEE POST: